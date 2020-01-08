TWO world leaders made an unexpected appearance on a North Yorkshire beach to help raise awareness of the climate emergency and ocean pollution.

Papier-mâché heads of both US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping were created by York student Briony Wilson.

The two models were used in a video which involved two students modelling the heads and brawling on the beach in Scarborough.

It was suggested by Briony that they would be fighting over who had made a bigger negative impact on the current climate emergency and ocean pollution problems.

Briony, 18, said: “I find humour and satire is the most convincing way of transferring ideas.

“Therefore, mocking the climate and political situation, as depressing as it is, is the best way to show my point.”

Before filming the piece, Briony conducted research into carbon dioxide emissions and she discovered that the US and China were the biggest polluters on the planet.

China is the major polluter of the oceans, while the US began withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement last year.

The video of the two leaders fighting shows them fighting surrounded by garbage bags and chicken wire, which form the shape of a ‘dead’ whale.

Clips of speeches from both of the Presidents, as well as young climate campaigner GretaThunberg are also used.

Briony added: “This piece was intended to highlight the catastrophe and ridicule the world leaders.

“As much as we can try individually, our efforts are effectively meaningless when the biggest world leaders are actively making the situation worse.”

The video was created as a part of a project at York College, where Briony studies art.

She said: “I chose to do performance and video art in this project as it can be fuelled by rage and emotion.

“This makes it more impactful than painting and sculpture.”

The video, called ‘Wail’, can be found on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dlnIkq_Ysak&feature=youtu.be&app=desktop.