YORK Hospital Radio has begun the year launching an appeal for funds to replace outdated equipment and computers.

The registered charity received a donation of £2,500 from the Purey-Cust Trust, helping them towards reaching their target of £10,000.

York Hospital Radio chairman, Ian Clennan, said: “I am absolutely delighted that the Purey-Cust Trust have helped us with this magnificent donation.

“In order for us to continue to be able to broadcast and continue our popular programmes for listeners in the York Hospital, we must urgently replace ageing equipment.”

Other recent fundraising activities organised by the charity include the production of a new magazine and acting as Charity of the Month in Waitrose in York for a month.

The charity also organised a fundraising quiz with Alan Dedicoat, which raised £1000, and an event at Murton Village Hall, which raised £351.

Ian Clennan added: “We are also looking for companies or organisations who would like to sponsor programmes in return for excellent on-air publicity.”

The radio station broadcasts 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to patients in the York Hospital, and can also be heard online.