AN ACOUSTIC band, who have been playing to sold-out venues across the UK and Europe, will perform in North Yorkshire.

The Steve Harley Acoustic Band are set to play at Harrogate Theatre on Friday, February 21.

The Acoustic Band for 2020 will see Steve Harley, supported by long-standing violinist and guitarist, Barry Wickens, Oli Heyhurst on double bass and Dave Delarre on lead acoustic guitar.

Steve Harley, who has been described by Rod Stewart as: “One of the finest lyricists Britain has produced,” has been performing live for over 45 years.

He is most famously known as the frontman of rock group, Cockney Rebel.

The tour follows the release on ‘UNCOVERED’, an all-acoustic album.

The acoustic sets for the upcoming tour will include songs from the new CD, plus a selection from the Harley Songbook.

Mr Soft, Judy Teen, Sebastian and Make Me Smile will all be re-produced in the unique acoustic style.

Tickets for the upcoming show can be purchased by calling Harrogate Theatre box office on 0844 249 1000 or online at: https://www.eventim.co.uk/artist/steve-harley/?affiliate=GCL