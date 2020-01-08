ONE York restaurant has closed and a new one is set to open in its place before the end of the month following a major refurbishment.

The Wagyu Bar and Grill, which opened in Low Petergate in March last year, shut before Christmas.

The historic building is currently undergoing an £80,000 refurbishment thanks to independently owned restaurant chain Shoot the Bull.

The Hull-based firm plans to open a new gastro pub called The Old House in the building before the end of January.

The Wagyu Bar and Grill was run by the team from Warrendale Farm near Pocklington and before they took it on the building laid empty for about 15 months after the closure of the Strada restaurant.

Shoot the Bull director, Mark Rodgers, said: “The Old House will be a traditional bar and restaurant serving craft beers and a traditionally classic British al a carte menu.

“We currently have a gastro pub of the same name in Hull and when we learnt that Warrendale were planning to close the restaurant, we decided that it fitted our brand.

“Both the Hull restaurant and our new York restaurant will be serving Warrendale Wagyu steaks.”

Mr Rodgers said that the business also plans to open new restaurants in Leeds and Manchester.

He said the York restaurant, which currently has room for about 100 diners and includes a courtyard at the rear as well as a private dining room on the first floor, is similar in nature to the one in Hull with both being historic buildings.

Mr Rodgers said: “Contractors are currently working on the refurbishment in York and we are hoping to be ready by the third week in January.”