A PAIR of Labradors who love a good book have been spending their time at the library helping youngsters learn to read.
Children are invited to read to dogs Dora and Morgan at Selby Library - which helps build confidence and literacy skills for young readers.
The pets will be visiting the library for sessions with their owners, Rachael and Tony Wilson, of Selby.
Rachael said: "The children really benefit, because the dog calms them down, especially if they are a nervous reader or have trouble expressing themselves.
"Sometimes, talking to a dog will reduce their heart rate, reduce the anxiety and enable them to read without fear of judgement."
Librarian Alison Tutill added: “People can read whatever they want. I don’t think the dogs are choosy. I spoke to my grandchild about it and she said I can’t read, grandma, but I can talk about pictures to them, and that would be fine, too.”