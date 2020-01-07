CITY of York Council is experiencing technical difficulties with answering incoming calls.
The local authority says it is working hard to fix the problem.
Please be aware we are currently experiencing technical issues answering incoming calls. We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible. In the meantime you can visit https://t.co/KWvaNnGFBk for advice and information regarding many of our council services. pic.twitter.com/WBtCGYmcNU— City of York Council (@CityofYork) January 7, 2020
