I READ again, with dismay, that councillors want to ban the car (Plan to ban cars from city centre within three years, The Press, December 31). However they ‘pretty it up’, that is what they want to do.

To ensure this ‘plan’ works York would have to have in place the Barbara Castle plan where buses go down every street in the city to ensure every resident can get from point A to point B easily. Two things come straight to mind: