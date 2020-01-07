SEVERAL catalytic converters were stolen from public car parks in one day across York - and the police are warning drivers to stay aware.
North Yorkshire Police said three Catalytic Converters were stolen in York in one day.
It said: "Two of these were from public car parks during the day.
"These being at Rawcliffe Park and Ride and the Vue Cinema at Clifton Moor. Both of these vehicles were Toyotas."
Catalytic converters help clean up harmful gases before they exit the exhaust pipe.
A criminal gang can steal a catalytic converter in under three minutes and in broad daylight.
The prices of certain precious metals have skyrocketed in the last couple of years - palladium is now worth £1,300/oz, while rhodium goes for £4,000/oz.
If you have any information please call the force on 101.
Comments are closed on this article.