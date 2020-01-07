Since December 15 (the official timetable changeover date) I have tried on several occasions to obtain timetables for Northern Rail (particularly the Poppleton service) and Trans-Pennine Express, but to no avail. I am advised that the companies are no longer publishing ‘printed’ timetables, but that these are available online. This is, of course, less than useless to those customers who do not have the facility of the internet or a smartphone.

Is it that the companies are not confident in their service provision? Or do they not know what services they are prepared to run, to put them down in print?