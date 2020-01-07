I WAS interested to read of Cllr Dave Taylor’s wish to extend the Barbican’s capacity to 2,000 (Let’s bring bigger bands to Barbican, January 4). In his aim to attract big name performers, I wonder if he realises that he would also attract increases in admission charges?

My main concern though would be to find some way of making it easier for York residents to book seats in advance. I know that they can be booked online but for those of us who do not have computers it is not easy to manually do so. Usually people with access to the internet find out a long time ahead about acts coming to York. So if some way could be found to make a number of the seats available at the box office for those (mainly the older generation ) who are computerless it would be greatly appreciated.