A MAN suffered a serious head injury when he was struck with a pool cue in a North Yorkshire pub.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about the assault, which happened at Mr Grey’s public house in Northallerton High Street in the early hours of Wednesday December 18.
A spokesperson said the victim was taken by ambulance to Darlington Hospital where he received treatment for a serious head injury.
"A man has been arrested in connection with this incident," they said. "He has since been released on bail pending further inquiries.
"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, we would like to speak to anyone who was in the pub at the time who may have witnessed the incident."
Anyone with information should phone 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to Detective Constable Mike Cope, email michael.cope@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting ref number 12190230664
Comments are closed on this article.