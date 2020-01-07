Clock in for vegan skincare

As many people swerve animal products in January, Catherine Turnbull hears how Clockface Beauty’s vegan-friendly credentials are a happy bonus

When mother and daughter Karen Horsley and Sarah Thomas founded their Clockface Beauty brand of female, male and unisex grooming ranges, using 100 per cent natural and plant-derived organic ingredients, they were not actively targeting the vegan market, says Sarah. “We believe in both ethical credentials and luxury all-natural skincare that works,” she adds, “and we are loved by vegans and others who want skincare products that are sourced ethically and responsibly and are 100 per cent plant-derived. It’s become a positive bonus to vegans that our products are cruelty-free and vegan.”

The range, which includes facial serums, cleansing balms, moisturising balms, face masks, face and foot scrubs and nourishing oils has garnered 11 awards since Rufforth-based Clockface was launched just over a year ago. It began when Sarah was pregnant with her eldest son and her skin changed dramatically and affected her confidence as a result. “When I was pregnant with my eldest son my skin changed dramatically, had a multitude of concerns and I became very aware of what I was putting on to my skin,” Sarah says.

Karen is a specialist scientist of over 30 years’ experience and created what has gone on to become the pair’s Signature Collection Facial Serum, something she had been formulating and perfecting for herself for five years. "The results were life-changing for my angry, sensitive, blemished skin," said Sarah. "From there we went on to develop our entire formulations and range in house. We believe everyone deserves the confidence that comes from nourished, healthy skin, every day.

“We are trying to challenge existing thinking within our sector by creating filler free products by not using water, being completely transparent in our ingredient labelling to give our customers choice and clarity and also having developed innovative, intelligent formulations that mean you need a smaller number of products (a “capsule” range), for a more sustainable approach to skincare.”

Sarah explains that it is “frightening” that typically water makes up around 70 per cent of your skincare products – water is a scarce resource – and the skin acts as a barrier to water and as we are waterproof, this is pointless. “Our skin hydrates from within so water-based products are often just a filler ingredient. We offer something new – skincare containing potent botanical extracts that is effective and actively improves your skin and is water-free.”

She adds that reducing levels of water in skincare, reduces the need for bacteria regulating chemical preservatives which is better for us and the environment and this means that emulsifiers, parabens or silicones are not needed, thus, removing all harmful preservatives that are damaging for the skin.

The mother of two and qualified chartered accountant by background has become a champion of empowerment through beautiful skin. She understands how important it is to get the most out of it – and why the products you use should help you come away from it looking and feeling like the very best version of you, inside and out.

There are products for men and women, and they are suitable for new mums and are safe during pregnancy and are also good for those with sensitive skin. The formulas are created by Karen and manufactured in Wetherby. “It’s lovely that this is a Yorkshire product and our supply chain is in Britain,” Sarah says. And, of course, I feel very privileged to do this with my mum.”

Karen has older skin and experienced issues but believes in ageing naturally. “As my skin began to age, I suffered terribly with dry, red, irritated and sensitive skin, which I just couldn’t clear, I tried everything from high street ranges to pharmaceutical solutions and nothing worked. This is when I began researching all-natural skincare, it took time and many different ingredient formulations to perfect, but working as a specialist scientist I had a lifetime of expertise to draw upon. What has now become our Signature Collection Facial Serum changed everything for me, my skin became beautifully clear, and it has also worked miracles for me during the natural ageing process. We should all be able to feel confident in our own skin and that’s exactly what our multi-tasking formulations do “

The Hand & Cuticle Oil with frankincense and otto of rose reviewed for Living had a delicious natural scent and nourished hands with sensitive skin that dry out this time of year in the cold outside and central heating. It contains oils of calendula, sweet almond, apricot, moringa, argan and jasmine. Just four or five drops are required, and the oil is rapidly absorbed as you massage, so there is no need to worry about oily clothes.

The Time is of the Essence Facial Collection for Women is a bargain at £35, compared with buying individual products, and a good introduction to Clockface products. There’s a facial cleansing balm, face mask with green clay and rosewood, face scrub with clary sage and juniper and a facial serum.

Clockface Beauty sells online and is now stocked in York’s first vegan beauty shop Soul Organic at 69 Micklegate. It also had a pop-up shop in Trinity Leeds, until December 15.

clockfacebeauty.com