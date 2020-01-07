YORK Residents Festival is returning this month for its silver jubilee year with more than 100 attractions, events and offers for residents to enjoy.

The 25th anniversary of the festival, organised by Visit York and sponsored by Grand Central, sees the biggest programme of activity to date.

It is organised as a way of saying thank you to residents for the warm welcome they give to York’s 6.9 million visitors each year, with attractions opening up their doors free of charge for the weekend of January 25 and 26,.

From a tour of Gentleman Jack filming locations to a 30 minute cruise on the river with City Cruises York, going behind the scenes at the Grand Opera House or climbing the York Minster’s Central Tower – there are a wide range of experiences on offer this year. Residents will have the chance to explore the city’s attractions free of charge with a valid YorkCard or student card.

York BID will also be giving away 400 £5 York Gift Cards during the festival weekend – which can be spent in over 200 businesses around the city. The York Gift Card can be used in the participating attractions’ cafes and gift shops as well as to spend on many of the Residents’ Festival food & drink and retail offers. The first residents to arrive at the Visitor Information Centre (1, Museum Street) on January 25 and 26 will receive a £5 York Gift card until they run out.

New additions in the festival for 2020 include a Brew York Brewery Tour (with a free local craft beer sample) and a joint exhibition between York Explore and York Mansion House - uncovering ideas for our city that never came to be, including the opportunity to get involved with Lego models and hand-drawn designs. This year will also see the projection of a new community film by Inkblot films onto Clifford’s Tower. This community led project will explore the past, present and future of Castle Gateway, and has been set up in a collaboration between Kaizen Arts Agency and English Heritage - working with artists and hundreds of York’s young people.

Liam Smallwood, Marketing Communications Executive at Grand Central, said: “As a proud York company, we are delighted to be headline sponsor of the York Residents’ Festival in its milestone anniversary year. The event is a fantastic opportunity for the people of York to become a tourist for the weekend and discover new places to visit and things to do.

“Tourism is such a vital and thriving part of our city and we’re excited to be part of an event which gives something back to the people who make visitors to our beautiful city so welcome.”

The inaugural festival which was held in January 1996 saw 15 visitor attractions participate – many of which are still taking part to this day, including York Minster, York Castle Museum, JORVIK Viking Centre and Fairfax House. Over the last 25 years, the number of attractions and tours taking part has increased to 50 - with an additional 50 offers now including discounts on retail and dining experiences. Since the festival was launched over 333,000 free visits have been taken up with thousands of residents taking part each year.

The weekend will be filled with interactive, family-friendly fun and the Visit York team at the Visitor Centre, 1 Museum Street, will be on hand to help residents make the most of the weekend. Paul Whiting, Head of Marketing & Communications at Visit York said: “It’s the warm and friendly welcome of residents that continues to draw visitors back year after year. This festival is our way as an industry to say thank you for this, and to share the many special ‘Only In York’ experiences on offer, exclusively to residents. With free entry to the city’s leading attractions and a host of special restaurant and shopping offers, there are so many fabulous experiences on offer for all the family to enjoy.”

Residents must show a valid YorkCard or York Student ID Card to gain admission at each venue and for all shopping and restaurant offers. YorkCards (which is also your membership card for local libraries) are available from Explore York Libraries - check the nearest at www.exploreyork.org.uk. YorkCards have a £6 admin charge for adults and are free for under 18’s. The YorkCard also provides year-round free or discounted entry to a range of leisure facilities and attractions in York to allow the Residents’ Festival experience to continue throughout the year. Attractions included in the YorkCard discounts can give a potential saving of at least £50 over the year (based on one visit only) – offers include free entry to York Minster, 40% discount on an annual York Museums Trust pass, 50% off admission to York Mansion House and 20% off entry to the JORVIK Viking Centre.

Pre-booking is required for some of the attractions and guided tours and some venues have limited tickets available – the advice is to plan your visits carefully in advance. Full details are in the Residents’ Festival brochure, available free from the Visitor Centre from January or visit www.visityork.org/residentsfestival for more information.