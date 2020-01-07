POLICE have issued CCTV footage following an alleged attempted murder in a North Yorkshire town.

North Yorkshire Police said that the incident occurred in the early hours of December 1, 2019, in Little Holtby, Northallerton.

It said: "A 43-year-old Northallerton man sustained critical injuries.

A-25 year-old Catterick man has been charged with attempted murder, and appeared in court, and police would like to speak to the individuals in the CCTV images as they believe they may hold information vital to the investigation."

The CCTV footage shows images from outside Club Amadeus in Northallerton from around 2.30am on December 1, 2019.

The is appealing to anyone who can identify the individuals in the CCTV images to call 101.