POLICE have issued CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to following an assault on a police officer in York city centre.
North Yorkshire Police are seeking assistance from the public following the incident on Sunday December 29.
Members of the public are being asked to get in touch if they recognise the man in the images, as police believe he will have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to PC Alexandra Harwood.
You can also email alexandra.harwood@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Reference number 12190237072 should be quoted when passing on information.
