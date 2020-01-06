THREE boys have appeared before York magistrates after a man allegedly suffered life-changing injuries in a late-night street knifepoint robbery.

The three, aged 13, 15 and 16, all from the Harrogate area, are all charged with robbery and wounding with intent.

The 15-year-old also faces charges of carrying a knife in public and possessing cannabis.

None of them were asked to enter a plea.

All three were sent to youth detention following the hearing and will appear at Harrogate Youth Court on Wednesday.

They were arrested in connection with an incident in the early hours of Friday in Harrogate town centre.

The alleged victim was rushed to Leeds General Infirmary where he underwent surgery within hours.