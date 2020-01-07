IT’S the middle of winter and we have only just celebrated the New Year, but a tree in the grounds of a York school is behaving as if it’s the middle of spring.
Pink blossom has appeared on a tree at the front of Fishergate Primary School in Fishergate, brightening up the day for passersby amid grey cloudy weather.
But are the flowering blooms a reaction to unusually mild weather, a symbol of climate change and a portent of things to come- or is the tree merely a species which defies the normal rules for when it should blossom?
The weather looks set to remain mild through much of January, albeit with strong winds and rain at times.
A yellow warning has been issued for strong winds in York and North Yorkshire today, with delays possible for high-sided vehicles on exposed route and some short term loss of power likely, but with maximum temperatures as high as 14C.
*Do you know why this tree is blossoming in the middle of winter? Email mike.laycock@thepress.co.uk.