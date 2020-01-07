NEARLY half of the residents who completed a survey about how the council should pay for public services said council tax should be increased.
The local authority launched a consultation on the plans - and people can still have their say at five public meetings.
A total of 691 residents and businesses completed the budget survey.
And 47% said the council should raise tax - rather than reduce or charge for public services.
The results of the survey reveal that maintenance of roads and other infrastructure was people's top priority.
The upkeep of schools, use of renewable energy and the refurbishment of parks, playgrounds and libraries also came out as important issues for residents.
In contrast, refurbishment of council premises was rated as the lowest priority.
There is still time to have your say on the budget at one of five public meetings at West Offices next week.
They take place on January 13 at 5.30pm, January 14 at 4pm, January 15 at 12pm, January 15 at 5.30pm or January 16 at 2pm.
Register to speak at york.gov.uk/budget.