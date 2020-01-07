CASH could be invested in a trial of robotic technology to help vulnerable people, improvement work at York Theatre Royal and the creation of a new pothole repair team - under council budget plans.

Council tax is set to increase 3.99% in April - following a consultation with residents and businesses.

The budget proposals also say the local authority will need to make £4 million of savings a year for the next four years.

City of York council leader Cllr Keith Aspden said: “It remains a difficult time for local authorities across the country, with significant financial pressures in areas such as adult social care. However, we have worked hard to ensure that residents’ ambitions for services are prioritised in this year’s council budget.

“I am pleased that we have been able to publish our budget proposals much earlier this year, as part of our commitment to make the council more open and accountable to residents.

“I hope that local residents and organisations take the opportunity to engage with this year’s proposals.”

The plans include £200,000 to trial robotic technology to improve social care, £500,000 to upgrade accessibility to York Theatre Royal and £275,000 to create a pothole repair team.

More than £4.5 million would be invested in helping vulnerable adults - including the costs of care and supporting staff. And £50,000 would be spent on extra mental health services as well as £190,000 to help children’s wellbeing.

Cash will also go on improving waste collection and making York more green.

The first of a series of public budget meetings - where residents can sign up to have their say on spending - takes place on Monday.

A report for the meeting says: “Locally demand for council services continues to increase, with an ageing population and increased complex needs in respect of elderly care.

“There are also significant challenges in the health sector, including challenging financial positions for health partners which are in turn a significant financial risk to the council.”

“All directorates were asked to consider the long term implications of a two per cent per annum reduction in their controllable budgets over a four year period from 2020/21 to 2023/24, in the region of £4 million in each financial year.”

Savings could include a reduction is jobs at the council and the redesign of some services - meaning they will no longer be carried out by the council.

But the report says staff will be consulted on any changes and every opportunity will be taken to avoid compulsory redundancies.

The council’s Liberal Democrat and Green Party-led administration is planning to increase basic council tax by 1.99 per cent for 2020/21 - the highest amount it can raise it without requiring a referendum. And there would be a further two per cent increase to fund social care.