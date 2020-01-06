A POLICE chief has condemned a shocking series of attacks on North Yorkshire Police officers since New Year's Eve - which started at one minute past midnight on January 1 in York.

A force spokesman said a 31-year-old man became violent at a hotel in Rougier Street, resisted arrest and assaulted three police officers.

Minutes later, three officers attended an incident in Acomb, where a man was reported to be acting in a violent manner, and found him sitting in a car inside a garage.

"When officers attempted to speak to him, he became aggressive, driving the car close to the officers and causing substantial damage to the garage.

"The officers managed to open the car door and arrest the driver, resulting in minor physical injuries to one officer. A 40-year-old man was subsequently charged with assault and affray. He will appear at York Magistrates Court on January 16.

"At 1.30am the same morning, officers in York stopped and spoke to a man on Blake Street about an unconnected incident.

"However, he racially abused one of the officers, resulting in him being arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence. The man, who is 23 and from York, has been released under investigation, and will be referred to the CPS for a charging decision."

He said that in the early hours of Saturday, three officers received whiplash injuries when a suspected drink driver, who they were trying to contain in York, rammed the police van they were travelling in. A 33-year-old man was charged and was due to appear at magistrates court.

In Harrogate, two officers acting as good samaritans for a drunk man by giving him a lift to a service station to be met by his parents ended up being assaulted by him, with one of them suffering a broken finger.

Assistant Chief Constable Mike Walker said a completely unacceptable number of officers had been subjected to abuse, assaults and threats while carrying out their duties.

“Although police regularly place themselves in harm's way to protect others, it is never right to assume that they themselves should expect to be attacked or injured as 'part of the job'."