A WATCHDOG has praised staff at a medical centre, saying they treat patients with kindness and respect and give them effective care and treatment.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) also acknowledged Tadcaster Medical Centre’s response to ‘extremely challenging times’ when it was badly flooded by the River Wharfe in December 2015, saying its emergency plans were very effective and patient care was not compromised.

The commission has rated the practice as ‘good’ in all areas in a report published following an inspection last autumn.

It said the inspectors found it provided care in a way that kept patients safe and protected them from avoidable harm, saying: “Staff dealt with patients with kindness and respect and involved them in decisions about their care.

“The practice organised and delivered services to meet patients’ needs. Patients could access care and treatment in a timely way. The way the practice was led and managed promoted the delivery of high-quality, person-centre care.”

The report said same day appointments and longer appointments were offered when required and feedback from the centre’s Patient Participation Group showed that the practice was welcoming and they felt valued.

“They gave examples of where their suggestions had been actioned, for example, improvement to the physical layout of the practice with improved signage,” it said. “The Alzheimer’s Society had visited and advised on appropriate signage that was now in place.”

The report said the inspectors received 12 patient comment cards and nine patient questionnaires and, with the exception of one comment card, all were positive about the practice.

“Patients said they were listened to, felt fully involved in their consultations and decisions about their treatment. They also spoke of the friendliness of all of the staff.”

Staff feedback included comments that the practice had a caring culture and was inclusive, encouraging them to speak up and ask any questions, no matter how small.

However, while the inspectors found no breaches of regulations, they said the practice should improve the way in which sharing of significant events was carried out so any learning needed would become embedded.