A GROUP of German-speaking/bilingual parents in York have set up a German Saturday School for children who are growing up bilingually.
The school, which takes place bi-weekly from 10am to noon on the premises of Knavesmire Primary School, aims to advance the German language skills of children up to 12 and to foster friendships and interactions.
It will also celebrate important cultural events celebrated in the German speaking world, said spokesman Hendrik Kraetzschmar.
"Currently we have a total of 27 children enrolled in the DSS York (Deutschsprachige Samstagsschule), ranging in age from 0 to 9 years," he said.
"Longer term, we are planning to offer German lessons and GCSEs for children up to the age of 16/17 as well as German lessons for English native speaking parents in bilingual English-German households."
He said the DSS York was a member of the German Academy, a collection of German Saturday Schools.
"Our local school can be found on: www.dssyork.org.uk," he said. "We are also on Twitter and FB. We charge £18 for two hours for the older children."