WOMEN, men and children are being invited to kick-start the year by signing up for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life in York.

The charity’s popular 5k, 10k and Pretty Muddy events are returning to the city on September 13 and are no longer restricted to female participants.

Anyone who signs up in January can claim a special 30 per cent off the entry fee by using the code RFLJAN30.

The Race for Life events take place at York Racecourse and are open to people of all ages and abilities.

Emma Willis, Cancer Research UK’s event manager for York, said: “This year, our Race for Life events are open to everyone.

“We’re sending a heart-felt message to anybody who’s thought about signing up in the past but for one reason or another hasn’t got round to it. This is your year – please seize the opportunity to register in January and become part of the Race for Life community.

She added: “Our events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting. Participants take part at their own pace – taking as much time as they like to complete the course. For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. For others, it’s a jog or a run.

“Although ‘Race’ features in the name, our events are not competitive. Instead, ‘the Race for Life’ is about our doctors, nurses and scientists working as hard and fast as possible to help more people survive.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life is a series of events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Anyone wishing to enter should visit raceforlife.org