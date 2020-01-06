AN INCLUSIVE choir, set up by a social enterprise in Tang Hall, is looking to attract new members as the new year begins.

The Flourish Choir Group, organised by the team at Tang Hall SMART, has been running for almost a year.

It is an inclusive, dementia friendly choir and welcomes anyone who wishes to attend.

Sue Williamson, the manager of Tang Hall SMART, leads the sessions in which the choir performs songs, usually from the 1940s, 50s and 60s eras.

Sue said: "We have a range of different ages and genders at our sessions.

"However, as there is a large section of the choir who were growing up in the 50s and 60s, I tend to include a lot of material from this era as this resonates most with them and makes them feel good.

"Leading the group to perform these classic songs looks and sounds very moving."

A member of the choir group said: "The choir makes me happy. I like the companionship and the songs we sing, it keeps me reasonably sane after the death of my wife"

The accompanist is Neil Card, who plays piano or guitar depending on the song. Joe Collins and Frederick Stone share cajon and percussion duties.

During the sessions they practice to perform their own shows, which the group did recently at The Centre in Burnholme.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation has supported the choir with funding, which has helped them to lower the price for attendees to £3 per person.

The Flourish Choir sessions take place every Monday from 11.30am - 12:30pm at The Centre in Burnholme.

The sessions also include lunch and refreshments for those in attendance, which is then followed by an arts and crafts session, for those wishing to stay for a bit longer.

Anyone interested in joining the choir should contact the centre by emailing Jane@tanghallsmart.com or calling 07502346867.

For further information on Tang Hall SMART, go to:https://www.tanghallsmart.com/