A YORK hotel closed at the weekend for a five-week refurbishment.

The Judge's Lodgings in Lendal dates back to 1710 and was originally built as a private residence for an eminent physician. It was bought in 1806 as judges’ accommodation, then was transformed into a hotel in 1976.

Contractors are currently on site and the plan is to have the renovation work finished in time for it to reopen on Valentine's Day, February 14.

In a statement on their website it says there will be 'changes to our dining areas, bar and bedrooms' and a tree has already been removed from the centre of the front courtyard.

Daniel Thwaites plc, bought the business for £1.5 million in November 2013, and last undertook a major refurb the following year.

On that occasion they added an extra eight rooms to the Grade I listed building, bringing the total to 22, as well as expanding the cellar bar and dining area into the upper first floor of the building, and creating additional outdoor terraces.

The 2014 refurb cost £1.7 million and closed the building for five months for the work to take place. Having already spent £500,000 on repairs, the refurbishment brought the total investment in the business close to £4 million.