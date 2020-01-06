STUDENTS at a York college who excelled in their studies during the past academic year were recognised for their achievements at a special A-level awards evening.

York College Lee Probert, chief executive and principal, welcomed students and their families and Glyn Jones, vice principal for academic and applied education, introduced the individual awards in a wide range of subjects.

Guest speaker, former A-level student Mahdi Godazger, presented the awards. He addressed the students, speaking of his experiences since leaving York College. Mahdi achieved a First Class degree in maths and physics from the University of York, followed by a PhD at Cambridge University. He is the author of numerous publications, winning awards and has received post-doctoral fellowships. The evening concluded with a vote of thanks from governor, Helen Crews.

Glyn Jones said: “I congratulate all the winners. They are an inspiration to our current students, and it’s wonderful to see so many of them back after a term away. It was a particularly difficult year for choosing students for many of these awards as the field was so strong – they are all worthy winners and I look forward to hearing about their continued successes. ”

A-level Student of the Year winners: Business Student of the Year - Charlotte Yaxle; Economics Student of the Year - Daniel Richards; Digital Technologies Student of the Year - Kamil Brzeski; Music Student of the Year - Alice Howard; Drama & Theatre Studies Student of the Year - Eloise Peniston; Film Studies Student of the Year - Caitlin Salton; Art & Design Student of the Year - Isabelle Betts; English Student of the Year - John Carlyle; English Literature Student of the Year - Eleanor Storey; Languages Student of the Year - Poppy Hargreaves; Media Studies Student of the Year - Fran Christie; Modern History Student of the Year - Meg Howe; Law Student of the Year - Eloise Conway; Politics Student of the Year - Katie Cocker; Psychology Student of the Year - Francesca Payne; Religious Studies Student of the Year - Lucia Lastiri; Sociology Student of the Year - Katini Padley; Biology Student of the Year - Dan Costello; Chemistry Student of the Year - Josh Kimberling; Earth Science Student of the Year - Charlie Thomlinson; Engineering & Design Student of the Year - Charlotte Pennington; Physics Student of the Year - Jonah van Kesteren; Physical Education Student of the Year - Gabrielle Jones; Ancient History Student of the Year - Amy Harrison; Single Mathematics Student of the Year - Miles Judson; Further Mathematics Student of the Year - Elizabeth Neal; Medical Student of the Year - Daisy Metcalfe; Most Original Scholar of the Year - Luna Pena Harran; International Student of the Year - Pimpatra Santapunt; Most Independent Student of the Year - John Coulthwaite; Principal’s Prize - Holly Mawdsley; EPQ (Dissertation) - Harriet Podmore; Mature A Level Student of the Year - Lily-Mae Johnson; Most Improved Student of the Year - Alfie Douglas; Outstanding Results - Tom Hunt Student of the Year - Blake Chaplin; Governor’s Prize - Jody Salton; Governor’s Prize - Tom Sanderson