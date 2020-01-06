ANOTHER store has closed in York city centre - and a jewellery shop will shut later this week.

Sports Direct closed the doors of its store in Davygate for the final time yesterday, following the opening of a much larger Sports Direct in the former Debenhams department store in Coney Street last month.

Links of London jewellers, situated in a prime position on the junction of Stonegate and Low Petergate, will close for the final time on Thursday after its parent company went into administration last year.

The Links chain, which operates 35 stores and concessions across the UK and Ireland, went into administration in the autumn.

Joint administrator Matt Smith said the company had had to contend with difficult trading conditions that had impacted the whole retail sector.

The directors had been seeking alternative solutions, including a CVA (Company Voluntary Arrangement), under which retailers can close stores and cut their rent bills if they can reach agreement with landlords, but had been unable to do so and had run out of time to find a buyer.

The chain was founded in 1990 and Links of London’s UK business reported a pretax loss of £20.5m in 2017.

The relocation of Sports Direct to Coney Street is a boost for the city's premier shopping street but is another blow for Davygate, which has had premises lying empty for some time at a former Halifax bank branch and a former French Connection store.

The former Debenhams department store has also been vacant since closing in December and the former Gap store has been shut since the autumn, although plans have recently been announced for a shoe shop to open in these premises.