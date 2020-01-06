FIBBERS music venue on Toft Green has closed.

But the owners have hinted that the club will move to a "new home" - saying people will be "blown away" by the choice of location.

A post on the venue's Facebook page says: "Fibbers on Toft Green has now closed, sorry...

"We’ve loved this side of the river but there’s somewhere better for us - and we're on the move.

"Twenty-seven years and a couple of million tickets later one of the UK’s best, busiest and longest standing live music and club venues is off to a new home.

"Can’t tell you where just yet but we think you’ll be blown away. And pleasantly surprised..."