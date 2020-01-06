POLICE have confirmed that two men were arrested after a car ploughed into a home in York while an elderly couple were sleeping inside.

A silver Audi smashed a huge hole in the front of the bungalow in Manor Lane, Rawcliffe, just before 3am on Sunday, before coming to rest wedged into the dining room.

The husband and wife, who are both in their 80s, were asleep in their bedroom in the next room. They escaped uninjured.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called around 2.45am on Sunday to reports that a vehicle that had crashed into a house on Manor Lane in York.

"A 28-year-old man and a 32-year-old man fled the scene but were arrested and later released under investigation."

The son of the couple who live at the house, retired firefighter David Kitching, from Stockton-on-the-Forest, rushed to their home on hearing the news.

“My parents were asleep in the neighbouring room at the front,” he told The Press.

“My dad is 84 and my mum is 82. They heard the bang and got up. They saw all the rubble in the hall and came through and saw it. They left the house through the back door because the car was still parked, half in and half out.

“The damage to the car was negligible compared to the damage to the walls.

“There were six fire engines turned out; from Acomb,Tadcaster and a technical rescue team from West Yorkshire.”

The wall bricks were knocked inwards, the window panes have fractures and there are cracks on internal walls as well as dust from the rubble covering the furniture.

David said, despite this: “My parents are remarkably well. They are quite chilled people most of the time. They were quite relaxed and having a bit of a joke. When they come and see it, it might hit them more but they seemed quite philosophical.

“I am glad is was that room and not their bedroom otherwise we would be having a totally different conversation. I am just glad they are alright.

“The rest of it can be repaired or replaced.”