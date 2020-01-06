COUNCIL tax could increase by 3.99% for York residents in April.

City of York Council's Liberal Democrat and Green Party-led administration is planning to increase basic council tax by 1.99% for 2020/21 - the highest amount it can raise it without requiring a referendum.

And there would be a further 2% increase to fund social care.

This will provide an extra £1.8m to pay for social care.

The local authority will also look to make £4m of savings in the next financial year.

A report says: "City of York Council continues to face financial challenges, particularly with regard to uncertainty over national funding streams and growing demand for Council services, especially within adult social care."

