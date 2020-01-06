A CARAVAN has been destroyed by fire in a village near York.

Two crews from Tadcaster were called to the blaze in Tockwith shortly after 8pm on Sunday and dealt with the fire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it involved a six-berth unoccupied caravan.

It resulted in 100 per cent fire damage to the caravan and contents, the service added.

It said the cause of the fire is believed to be a spark from workmen.

Crews used one hose reel jet, two breathing apparatus, a light portable pump from open water supply and lighting.