HMV has warned of job losses and the closure of up to 10 stores nationwide unless it can secure new deals with its landlords - but the York city centre store looks to be safe for now.

The music retailer confirmed that a further three stores will shut at the end of the month, with new tenants already lined up to move into the properties.

In a statement, HMV said that some stores were no longer viable due to “extortionate” business rates in certain locations.

It comes as the department store chain Debenhams said it was due to close 19 of its stores between January 11 and 25, with a further 28 reportedly set to close in 2021.

But the York HMV store, located in Coney Street, is set to be saved for the third time.

HMV said its three stores which will close at the end of January are: HMV Bury St Edmunds, Fopp Glasgow on Byres Road and HMV Nuneaton.

The company said it was also relocating in Lincoln and Plymouth, with new stores opening in both cities at the start of February.

Ten stores are due to close later this month unless the company can agree on new deals with landlords, HMV said.

"There are currently 10 stores where negotiations with landlords are ongoing and we are hopeful of securing new deals,” a HMV spokesman said.

“The closures are no reflection on our superb staff and where we are not able to come to a new agreement or relocate staff within the business elsewhere, unfortunately, this does mean some of our staff will lose their jobs.”

The 10 stores which are subject to negotiations are Birmingham Bullring, Leeds Headrow, Bristol Cribbs, Edinburgh Ocean Terminal, Glasgow Braehead, Grimsby, Merryhill, Reading, Sheffield Meadowhall and Worcester.

HMV was purchased in a rescue deal by music mogul Doug Putman in February 2019 after it crashed into administration for the second time in five years in December 2018.

Mr Putman, who runs the Canadian retailer Sunrise Records, closed 15 stores after taking control of the business.

Meanwhile, Debenhams, which entered administration in April 2019 to reduce its debt, is reportedly closing 19 stores this month.

They are:

Altrincham, Greater Manchester – January 11

Birmingham The Fort – January

Kirkcaldy, Fife – January 11

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey – January 11

Wandsworth, London – January 11

Wolverhampton – January 11

Chatham, Kent – January 15

Great Yarmouth, Norfolk – January 15

Slough, Berkshire – January 15

Stockton-on-Tees, Co Durham – January 15

Welwyn, Herfordshire – January 15

Witney, Oxfordshire – January 15

Ashford, Kent – January 19

Canterbury, Kent – January 19

Eastbourne, East Sussex – January 19

Folkestone, Kent – January 19

Southport, Merseyside – January 19

Southsea, Portsmouth – January 19

Wimbledon, London – January 19

Debenhams chief executive Stefaan Vansteenkiste said in a statement: “We are working hard to implement the transformation of Debenhams.

“Despite a challenging retail environment, thanks to our colleagues’ hard work and our investor group’s commitment we are progressing with our turnaround.”