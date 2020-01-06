YORK City fans can own a piece of history from Bootham Crescent, with everything going up for sale at the ground ahead of the club's move to the LNER Community Stadium.
The club is inviting supporters to register their interest in buying items from Bootham Crescent for when it moves to the new stadium at Monks Cross.
The club has issued a statement saying: "Arrangements are currently being made which will see us vacate Bootham Crescent once test events and health and safety checks have passed at the new LNER Community Stadium.
"Therefore, we would like to offer all supporters a chance to have their own piece of history from the old stadium. This can be anything from a sign, seat, turnstile or even the floodlights – everything will be up for sale at the ground."
Anyone who would like to register an interest in any item are asked to write to the club, or email enquiries@yorkcityfootballclub.co.uk with the reference: ‘Bootham Crescent Sale’.
The club also said it is making plans to mark its move from Bootham Crescent with a special edition pin badge that is set to go on sale, City fan memories videos and a final edition matchday programme which will be sold on the last game at Bootham Crescent.
More plans regarding the move will be released in due course, the club added.
