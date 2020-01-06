A WOMAN was rescued by firefighters and taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a flat in a village near Selby.
A fire crew responded to a smoke alarm activation in a property in Monk Fryston at 9.50pm on Sunday and discovered a fire in a first floor flat. A second fire engine was then sent to the scene.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire originated in the kitchen and caused fire damage to an item of food and severe smoke damage to the whole flat.
It said firefighters rescued a woman from a bedroom and gave her oxygen until an ambulance arrived. She was taken to hospital for further treatment.
The cause of the fire is believed to be cooking left unattended, the service added.
Crews used two breathing apparatus, a hose reel, a thermal imaging camera, a first aid kit and a positive pressure ventilation fan.
