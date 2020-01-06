A MAN suffered burns in a house fire in York.

Fire crews from York and Acomb were called to the fire at a property on Broadway in Fulford at around 7.25pm on Sunday and put out the flames.

A Christmas tree in the kitchen/diner had caught fire, which destroyed the tree and caused severe fire damage to an adjacent wooden unit, Velux window and a door.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said a man suffered superficial burns to his forehead and was taken to hospital by ambulance after receiving treatment from fire crews on the scene.

The cause of the fire is believed to be a tree decoration with a naked flame, the service added.

Crews used four breathing apparatus, one hosereel jet, a positive pressure ventilation fan and thermal imaging camera.