A LINE-up of comedy acts has been announced for York Barbican.

The Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club on Friday, January 31, stars Silky, Nick Doody, Joey Page and Damion Larkin (MC).

Liverpudlian-in-exile Silky has notched up numerous television appearances since celebrating success at his fourth ever gig in the final of the 1995 BBC New Comedy Awards alongside Lee Mack, from Mock The Week and Not Going Out, and Julian Barratt, of Mighty Boosh.

Appearances include The Stand-Up Show (BBC), The World Stands Up (Paramount) and the Comics Lounge (AUS). He has performed internationally, including gigs in China, the Philippines, the Gulf, Singapore, the US, the Melbourne Comedy Festival, and all over Europe, including Glastonbury Festival.

Other television appearances include Coronation Street, Hollyoaks and Brookside and Heartbeat.

Also in the line-up is Damion Larkin who will often improvise his entire set, while Nick Doody’s brand of political comedy and satire has won him fans all over. As a student, he supported comedian Bill Hicks and has since become a familiar face on the comedy circuit. As well as gigging regularly all over the UK, Nick has also performed in Ireland, Germany, Spain, France and Croatia.

Nick’s radio and TV credits as a performer include contributing to shows such as BBC2’s Comedy Map of Britain, ITV2’s Comedy Cuts’, Radio 4’s 28 acts in 28 minutes, and Radio 4’s Political Animal.

Joey Page has been touted as the future of stand up with his charismatic and endearing energy creating a bond with crowds. He’s a favourite of Noel Fielding and has supported him on tour. Credits include BBC 3, Comedy Marathon, BBC - Nevermind the Buzzcocks, and C4 - Noel Fielding’s Luxury comedy.

Doors open at 7.30 pm. For tickets call 0844 854 2757.