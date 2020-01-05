An elderly couple had a narrow escape when an Audi TT ploughed into their home while they were sleeping inside.

The scene after a car collided with a house in York. Picture: @AcombFire

The car smashed a giant hole in the front of the bungalow in Rawcliffe, just before 3am today, Sunday, before coming to rest with part of the silver vehicle wedged into the dining room.

David Kitching, assessing the damage to his parents' home after a car ploughed into it. Picture: Nadia Jefferson-Brown

The husband and wife, who are both in their 80s, were asleep in their bedroom in the adjacent room. They escaped uninjured.

Picture: Nadia Jefferson-Brown

Fire crews from Acomb, Tadcaster and an officer were called to the scene.

A spokesman for Acomb's White Watch crew said: "No persons were harmed or trapped however the crews required assistance from a specialist team from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue to assist with stabilising the building and removing the car."

North Yorkshire Police confirmed that the area was searched and the suspect was located and arrested for dangerous driving, failure to stop and suspicion of drink-driving.

They are appealing for witnesses as part of their investigation.

The couple's son, retired fire-fighter David Kitching, from Stockton-on-the-Forest, rushed to the house on hearing the news.

"My parents were asleep in the neighbouring room at the front," he told The Press.

"My dad is 84 and my mum is 82. They heard the bang and got up. They saw all the rubble in the hall and came through and saw it. They left the house through the back door because the car was still parked, half in and half out.

"The damage to the car was negligible compared to the damage to the walls."

"There were six fire engines turned out; from Acomb, Tadcaster and a technical rescue team from West Yorkshire."

The wall bricks were knocked inwards, the window panes have fractures and there are cracks on internal walls as well as dust from the rubble covering the furniture.

A support structure has been put in place to secure the house after an Audi collided with it . Picture: Nadia Jefferson-Brown

David said, despite this: "My parents are remarkably well. They are quite chilled people most of the time. They were quite relaxed and having a bit of a joke.

"When they come and see it, it might hit them more but they seemed quite philosophical. I am glad is was that room and not their bedroom otherwise we would be having a totally different conversation.

"I am just glad they are alright. The rest of it can be repaired or replaced."

He added: "The people walking past, walking dogs, who my dad chats to have been asking after them and that's been really nice."

Two police community support officers were on the scene today, along with James Tupling, owner of Minster Roofing York, which had recently finished some work on the property.

James had heard the news and offered to board up the house and make it secure.

"I had just done some work here recently. Then I saw this. It is a bad situation," he said.

Tyre marks in the grass show where the Audi mounted the pavement before colliding with the house Picture: Nadia Jefferson-Brown