A discarded cigarette is believed to have caused the evacuation of a York cinema yesterday, Saturday.

All films at Vue Cinema at Clifton Moor were stopped and cinema-goers asked to leave by the nearest fire exit when the smoke alarm went off. Two fire crews attended the scene, and the cinema was closed until further notice.

A spokeswoman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "A fire in the exterior cladding caused a small amount of fire damage. It was believed to be a discarded cigarette which had somehow got between the exterior and the cladding. We used one hose reel jet and a triple extension ladder."

Vue Cinema is reporting on Twitter that it is "open as normal today".

"If you couldn't attend your booking last night please get in touch with us on 0345 308 4620 and an agent will be happy to help you further."