A 62-year-old man who is believed to have fallen into the road was fatally struck by a car on Saturday evening.
A black BMW X1 collided with the pedestrian at about 6pm on the A170 Stepney Road in Scarborough, just after the junction with Stepney Avenue, as the vehicle was travelling away from the town.
North Yorkshire Police area appealing for witnesses.
A spokesman said: "Around 6pm on Saturday 4 January 2020, a black BMW X1 collided with a pedestrian who is believed to have fallen into the road.
"The driver of the BMW, a 39-year-old man from Scarborough was uninjured. Sadly, the pedestrian, a 62-year-old man, also from Scarborough, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The pedestrian was accompanied by a 31-year-old man who sustained minor injuries."
The road was closed for just over six hours while police collision investigators examined the scene and was reopened around 12.30am.
Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or seen the two men walking up Stepney Road from the direction of Falsgrave Road before the collision occurred.
"We would also like to speak to anyone with dashcam footage who may have been in the area in the time leading up to the collision," said the spokesman.
Witnesses are asked to contact the Major Collision Investigation Team on 101 or by email; MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk quoting the incident reference 12200002218.
