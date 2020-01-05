A CAR has crashed into a house in York in the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened just before 3am, and fire crews from Acomb, Tadcaster and an officer were called to the scene.

A spokesman for Acomb's White Watch crew said: "No persons were harmed or trapped however the crews required assistance from a specialist team from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue to assist with stabilising the building and removing the car."

More to follow. 