A CAR has crashed into a house in York in the early hours of this morning.
The incident happened just before 3am, and fire crews from Acomb, Tadcaster and an officer were called to the scene.
A spokesman for Acomb's White Watch crew said: "No persons were harmed or trapped however the crews required assistance from a specialist team from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue to assist with stabilising the building and removing the car."
It's been a busy tour for Acomb White Watch. This was an incident we attended earlier this morning with Tadcaster. Assisted by our #USAR colleagues from @WYFRS to make the property safe! A great effort all round. @NorthYorksFire @NYFRS_Tad pic.twitter.com/Q3jnP4ADHc— Acomb Fire Station (@FireAcomb) January 5, 2020
More to follow.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment