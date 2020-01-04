A NEW exhibition is opening at a York gallery next week.

Treescapes will be on show at village gallery in Colliergate, York, and features the works of Yorkshire-based artist Paul Blackwell.

The exhibition opens on Tuesday, January 13 and runs until February 22.

Paul, along with his wife and fellow artist Anne Thornhill, ran a gallery in Grosmont, but after more than 20 years, sold up and moved to an 18th century farmhouse overlooking the Esk Valley near Whitby where they both work at a barn studio.

A preview of the exhibition is being held on the evening of Monday, January 13 when Paul will be on hand to talk about his work. Free tickets can be obtained from village gallery.