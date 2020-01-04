A York cinema has been evacuated.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene at Vue Cinema, at Clifton Moor.

@vuecinemas @yorkpress Just been evacuated from your York Cinema, hope everything is okay! pic.twitter.com/3SyaoWeMAB — Clint Day (@clintday) January 4, 2020

Within five minutes from the end of Spies in Disguise being screened, the lights were turned on and viewers told they had to evacuate "due to circumstances beyond our control".

It is understood staff had seen smoke coming from a vent.

Viewers spilled out into the main car park where a fire engine was already outside.

One viewer who was there with her young son said: "When I spoke with staff, they said there was smoke coming from a vent and the fire brigade were investigating.

"Our film was five minutes from the end, and I was advised by the staff to contact Vue head office for a refund, as my tickets were left in the cinema, clearly. My nine-year-old was laughing about it now, but it was pretty scary initially for him."

Vue recently re-launched following a major refurbishment which took three months, resulting in upgraded seats in each of its 12 screens to "luxurious" leather recliners.

The complex had remained partially open from 4pm onwards while the work was under way, and re-opened the same day as the Cineworld complex at Monk Cross last month.