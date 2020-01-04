COUNCIL tax looks set to increase by 1.99 per cent under budget proposals for 2020-21 unveiled by York's Liberal Democrat and Green councillors.

Other key proposals include more than £1 million for a new Neighbourhood Street Service, tackling fly-tipping, improving waste collections and protecting grass verges.

A further £12 million would go on road improvements over the coming years, including a dedicated pothole repair team.

The number of potholes repaired across York last year was more than double the number repaired in 2018.

Council leader Cllr Keith Aspden said: “We have committed to ensuring that the council’s budget-setting process is far more open and transparent than in previous years, and that is why I am pleased to have published our budget proposals much earlier this year.”

More than £4.5 million would support adult social care services; more than £4 million would launch initiatives to tackle climate change, such as £200,000 to update the Local Transport Plan, £300,000 for a Climate Change Delivery Programme and £3 million towards the development of the Northern Forest.

Another £500,000 would to to improve school accessibility, £30,000 for Early Years support schemes, £50,000 to deliver early mental health support, and over £40,000 to create summer school projects.

The proposals will be taken to Executive Member decision sessions later this month, where residents will be invited to have their say on the proposals.

"I look forward to receiving feedback on what is an ambitious investment strategy for our city," added Cllr Aspden.

As part of the 2020-21 Council Budget, council tax will increase by 1.99 per cent, and an additional two per cent will be added as part of the adult social care precept.