A POLICE officer sustained a fractured cheek bone while dealing with a domestic incident on duty.

Fellow colleagues on the frontline were also injured during the past 24 hours, from whiplash to a broken finger.

Inspector David Hunter, of North Yorkshire Police Force Control Room, confirmed that nine officers were assaulted yesterday, Friday - but every suspect was arrested.

9 @NYorksPolice assaulted across NYP yesterday I was actually horrified, but proud we got every suspect arrested. 1 officer assault can never be OK, never mind this!

Speedy recovery to those heros, take the time you need to recover!#ProtectTheProtectors @NYPControlRoom @PC_769 https://t.co/1Zx9ghJWlW

— David Hunter (@InspectorHunter) January 4, 2020

Deputy Chief Constable at North Yorkshire Police, Phil Cain has paid tribute to his officers for their dedication to keeping the public safe but stressed the assaults should not be happening.

Yesterday I was assaulted on duty. Suspect valiantly arrested by colleagues & amazing support since! @NYPControlRoom #ProtectTheProtectors pic.twitter.com/EhqbblWoXa

A fellow officer from Harrogate also reported having to deal with violence from a man resisting arrest who went on to assault a colleague. DCC Phil Cain thanked her and her colleagues, and said they would be interviewed about the incidents "once they have had some sleep".

"Great to see #TeamNYP there to support each other and to ensure our communities are safe," he added.

Sgt Paul Cording confirmed that one of the officers had given a statement this morning, "so the suspect can be dealt with swiftly".

Late off with horrible end to shift,male resisted arrest and was violent towards me and my colleagues assaulting one of my colleagues. Unacceptable behaviour 😔😢😡 thanks to @NYPControlRoom for sending us help when needed and thanks to the rest of the police family who came — PC 870 Lou 💙👮‍♀️ (@870_pc) January 3, 2020

This mornings 24hr log reflects the level of dedication @NYorksPolice officers provide 24/7 to help keep the public safe. All have put themselves in harm's way.



Several officers injured doing their duty. It is not acceptable and should not be seen as part of the job!



1/2 — DCC Phil Cain (@DCCPhilCain) January 4, 2020

1 x Officer - fractured cheek bone - assaulted attending a domestic.

3 x Officers - whiplash - using their vehicles to prevent a violent drink driver leaving a petrol forecourt.

1 x Officer - broken finger and colleague assaulted - providing care to a drunk who becomes violent. — DCC Phil Cain (@DCCPhilCain) January 4, 2020

A wave of support has filled social media since the assaults were reported.