FOUR care homes in York and the surrounding area are opening for the community this month.
The open days are all at homes, run by Barchester Healthcare, from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, January 18 when visitors will be able to enjoy refreshments, meet the teams and have a tour.
Meadowbeck Care Home in Osbaldwick will be hosting an afternoon of entertainment at its open day, and sharing stories from the old and new Winnie the Pooh books with residents as a trip down memory lane.
Dannie Tsoneva, general manager, said: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day. Looking for care can be a little bit daunting, but our team here will do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need, and answer all of their questions, big or small. Our open day is a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting.”
Meadowbeck provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 60 residents from respite care to long-term stays.
Mulberry Court, York, which provides care for 61 residents, will be providing a musical medley of hits from 40s 50s 60s at its open day and a raffle. Stamford Bridge Beaumont which cares for 92 residents, will also be opening, along with Thistle Hill, Knaresborough, which has 85 residents.