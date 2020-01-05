TRIBUTES have been paid to a founder member of the Selby Cine and Video Club.

Alan Hatfield died on December 13 after a short illness, aged 93. Born in Brayton, he was the son of the village joiner and undertaker, Fred Hatfield and his wife Dora.

On leaving school he worked as a cinema projectionist at Central Cinema in Selby, and later worked at BOCM in Brayton, before retiring, aged 60.

Mr Hatfield and fellow club members were heavily involved in filming local events, most notably the Queen’s visit to Selby to distribute Maundy Money in 1969, and later in 1976 the visit of the Queen Mother to Selby Abbey. He went on to win many of the club’s awards. One of his documentary films was of the Selby War Memorial Hospital site, recording scenes of the old and new buildings, and the demolition of the old hospital.

The club closed after 50 years in 2014 due to a lack of members.

Mr Hatfield enjoyed walking by the Selby Canal, close to his home, and also had a business which filmed weddings across Yorkshire for 20 years, assisted by his wife of 62 years, Shirley.

Jenny Crossland, a club member, said: “Any news of an event, Alan was there to record it. He had an abundance of patience and loved filming the natural habitat and also loved visiting Flamborough and Bridlington, filming the old windmills and lighthouses. A true gentleman, a good friend, he will be missed.”

Selby freelance photographer Eric Foster said: “Alan was a good friend of mine for many years and regularly popped in to see me to discuss his latest projects. He was a true craftsman in the art of film-making, in the early days with 16mm equipment, later Super 8 and the more modern equipment.”

Mr Hatfield leaves his wife Shirley, daughter Susan and son-in-law Paul, and two grandsons, Daniel and Matthew. He also had a son John, who died in 2013, aged 48.

His funeral will be at St Wilfrid’s Church, Brayton, at 11am on Thursday, January 9, following by cremation at York Crematorium.