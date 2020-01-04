A CEMENT mixer and rolls of lead were among the items stolen during a burglary in York.
The break-in happened at an address on the A19 at Clifton, near to Clifton Bingo, between 5pm on December17 and 8amthe following day. North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for witnesses and information to help identify the culprits and locate the stolen items.
"In particular, we are appealing for information about the following items; various tools and machinery, including a cement mixer, rolls of lead and an Ifor Williams Tipper trailer," said a spokesman,
Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Rita Pugal or email rita.pugal@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk To remain anonymous, phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190230752