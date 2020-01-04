A VILLAGE pub near York has reopened its doors following a major refurbishment.

The Three Cups, on York Road in Stamford Bridge, has undergone a revamp with a significant investment made to give the pub a new look, while retaining its cosy, country feel.

The make-over included remodelling the inside of the pub, including the bar area, and creating a large new beer garden.

Customers can now learn about the history of Stamford Bridge on the walls inside the pub while enjoying a drink or two or tucking into a meal.

John Dunn, landlord of the Three Cups, said: "The whole inside has got a fresh look.

"We wanted the new look to provide guests with a cosy pub where they can enjoy dinner, have a few drinks after their busy day or simply to relax with their four-legged friends and read the Sunday paper.

“The Three Cups has been part of the Stamford Bridge community for 80 years and is full of history, with the pub being rumoured as the last stop for King Harold and his men before the battle of Stamford in 1066 when it was once an inn and farmhouse.

“We hope that added features such as our new beer garden and our renowned historic well in the floor of the pub, which has been highlighted with new lighting, will be loved by all of our guests, both regulars and first-timers.”

The Three Cups, part of the Vintage Inns Group portfolio, reopens with an extensive food offering, with dishes including slow-cooked pork belly with black pudding mash, crispy crackling, baby spinach, green beans and a brandy and pink lady apple jus.

For more information on the Three Cups or to book a table, visit: https://www.vintageinn.co.uk/restaurants/yorkshire/thethreecupsstamfordbridge.