POSTER sites - where York artists could create works to promote events taking place at independent music venues - may be installed across the city centre.

Councillors suggested the idea at a meeting and the plans have been backed by York clubs.

A spokesman for York Music Venue Network said: "[We have] been calling for poster boards and postering sites in the city to draw more attention to cultural activities and reduce flyposting, and it’s great to hear the council supporting this idea.

"We hope to also have council support for independent venue week at the end of the month."

Speaking at a council meeting Cllr Taylor said "managed poster sites" in the city would support the cultural scene.

And Cllr Smalley told a meeting: "In Belgium they had people touring through the city or local artists promoting their business and that’s exactly what York should do.

"We do need the facility to be able to promote both local artists and artists touring through the city."

City of York Council looked at putting up "high quality managed poster boards" in 2014.

Cllr Taylor said the poster boards could help residents find out about events already happening in the city.

Councillors unanimously backed calls to support the city's music venues last November.