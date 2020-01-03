A DEVELOPER has finally won the go-ahead to install solar panels on the roof of a York property after a lengthy wrangle with council planners.
Michael Hammill, of Yorbuild, questioned City of York Council’s commitment to tackling climate change after being refused a ‘Certificate of Lawfulness’ for panels on the roof above Busk cafe in Fishergate in the summer.
He said the authority’s declaration of a ‘Climate Emergency’ earlier last year had implied that applications for renewable energy should be encouraged, but claimed planning officers had been "carrying on as usual" over solar panel applications.
But he received notification on Christmas Eve that officers had approved an application, with a condition attached that it should be carried out in accordance with latest solar panel details submitted to the authority.
Mr Hammill emailed the officer to declare: "You are finally taking this Climate Emergency seriously…….well done!..All my Christmas wishes have come true!"
The decision has been hailed as 'excellent' by Cllr Rosie Baker, Green Party Councillor and vice-chair of the Climate Emergency Policy & Scrutiny Committee.
